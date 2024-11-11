All Sections
Ukrainian border guards kill 20 Russian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 11 November 2024, 15:41
A zoom of a dead Russian soldier. Screenshot from video shot by border guards.

The skilful use of available weapons, including artillery and drones, allows Ukrainian border guards to repel attacks, inflicting heavy losses on the Russian troops in the areas of the eastern front controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU)

Details: Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service, has visited positions of combat units of the Pomsta (Revenge) and Hart (Hardening) brigades, as well as the Shkval (Squall) rapid response border commandant's office, which hold the line in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The officers spoke about the assault actions that the Russians continue to carry out, as well as the countermeasures taken by the border guards.

According to the video, Deineko observed the work of Ukrainian drones and was informed about the Russian losses due to the effective work of UAV pilots and artillery [in particular, the video reveals that in one day, the border guards destroyed two dozen Russian soldiers, and, according to UP, it happened on the Kramatorsk front, Donetsk Oblast – ed.]

Border guards have also repeatedly captured Russian soldiers, one of whom was taken recently in the Serebrianka forest.

In the video, the prisoner says that he was transferred from Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia, to an engineering group of about 70 people, of which 25 remained – not long after the deployment.

Separately, during the working visit, Deineko brought up the comprehensive provision of units, addressing urgent needs, and developing the use of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems in all combat brigades.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Border Guard ServicewarDonetsk Oblast
State Border Guard Service
Border guards release footage of battles for gas platforms near Zmiinyi Island
Ukrainian border guards show what Zmiinyi Island looks like now – video
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service chief visits defence positions in Kharkiv Oblast – video
