Russia loses 1,770 soldiers, 56 artillery systems, 49 armoured combat vehicles and 24 tanks in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 November 2024, 08:00
Russia loses 1,770 soldiers, 56 artillery systems, 49 armoured combat vehicles and 24 tanks in one day
Artillery system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,770 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 300 pieces of equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 714,380 (+1,770) military personnel;
  • 9,300 (+24) tanks;
  • 18,896 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,408 (+56) artillery systems;
  • 1,249 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 996 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,798 (+61) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,636 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 28,966 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,629 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
