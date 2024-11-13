Russia loses 1,770 soldiers, 56 artillery systems, 49 armoured combat vehicles and 24 tanks in one day

Artillery system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,770 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 300 pieces of equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 714,380 (+1,770) military personnel;

9,300 (+24) tanks;

18,896 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;

20,408 (+56) artillery systems;

1,249 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

996 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,798 (+61) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,636 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

28,966 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,629 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!