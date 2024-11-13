Russia loses 1,770 soldiers, 56 artillery systems, 49 armoured combat vehicles and 24 tanks in one day
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 08:00
Russia has lost 1,770 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 300 pieces of equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 714,380 (+1,770) military personnel;
- 9,300 (+24) tanks;
- 18,896 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,408 (+56) artillery systems;
- 1,249 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 996 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,798 (+61) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,636 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,966 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,629 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!