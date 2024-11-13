All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 November 2024, 13:30
Ukraine's Security Service exposes cleric of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church for spreading Kremlin's narratives – photo
An exposure of a cleric belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities of a cleric from the Ovruch-Korosten Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Zhytomyr Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation revealed that the priest, during the Sunday service, spoke disrespectfully about Ukrainian national heroes in his sermon and instructed his parishioners to remain silent in response to the words "Glory to Ukraine", as he did, for ideological reasons.

The next time, in July this year, while singing in church, he glorified the "Russian land", called Russia his "motherland", and called on people to pray for it.

The suspect also posted a video of his sermon on his social media account.

Later, in September 2024, the priest shared a video by a Russian propagandist, a former member of the pro-Russian political party Opposition Platform — For Life, accused of treason, who called for Ukraine's surrender. The video, among other things, called for strict adherence to the Russian church and the Moscow patriarch and accused the Ukrainian authorities of starting the war.

The SSU-initiated expertise confirmed the facts of the cleric's information and subversive activities in favour of Russia.

Under the procedural supervision of the Zhytomyr Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the priest was served a notice of suspicion of justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014, and of distributing materials containing justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which was committed repeatedly.

 
An exposure of a cleric belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow PatriarchateState Security Service of Ukrainewar
