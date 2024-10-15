All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainians in favour of law banning religious organisations linked to Russian Orthodox Church

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:10
Ukrainians in favour of law banning religious organisations linked to Russian Orthodox Church

The vast majority of Ukrainians support the recently adopted law banning the activities of religious organisations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Source: a survey by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted from 20 September to 3 October

Quote from sociologists: "The vast majority of Ukrainians –  80% – support the approval of this law. Sixteen per cent do not support it, and another 4% are undecided."

Advertisement:
 
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) approved a law, which, if there is available evidence, allows for the activities of religious organisations connected to and dependent on Russia after a certain time to be banned. Do you support the approval of this Law or not?
Infographic: KIIS

Details: KIIS notes that in almost all oblasts, most Ukrainians support the law (from 71% in the east to 83% in the west). 

 
Attitude to the law on the Prohibition of Certain Religious Organisations across regions
Infographic: KIIS

The study used telephone interviews with a random sample of mobile numbers to interview 1,001 respondents aged 18 and older living on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (although some of the respondents are IDPs who relocated from Russian-occupied territory), nor was the survey performed with persons who fled the country after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%, 2.5% for indicators close to 25%, 1.7% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.3% for indicators close to 5%.

Advertisement:

In times of war, a certain systematic deviation is added in addition to the specified formal error. However, sociologists are convinced that the results obtained retain high representativeness and allow for a fairly reliable analysis of public sentiment.

Background

  • The government registered draft law No. 8371 in the Verkhovna Rada on January 2023 on the ban on religious organisations in Ukraine, which could result in a ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP)
  • On 20 August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a bill banning the activities of religious organisations associated with Russia in Ukraine, which could make it impossible for the UOC-MP to operate.
  • The law came into force on 23 September 2024

Support UP or become our patron!

churchUkrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchatelegislature
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
church
Bishop from Ternopil to become youngest Vatican cardinal
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church head warns Europeans: Putin won't stop at Ukraine, this is also your war
Ban on religious organisations linked to Russia may put end to Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: