Scholz promises Zelenskyy sixth IRIS-T system will be sent by year's end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the phone, and they specifically discussed the supply of air defence systems.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zelenskyy, during the conversation, Scholz confirmed that Ukraine will receive the sixth scheduled air defence system, IRIS-T, by the end of the year.

Quote: "We also discussed next year’s air defence deliveries and the potential for additional air defence assistance from Germany," Zelenskyy said.

He stated that during his talk with Scholz, he coordinated efforts to ensure the strongest possible defence and political assistance for Ukraine.

"We agreed on the importance of maintaining the ‘Ramstein’ format and holding the next meeting of the coordination group," he added.

He also thanked Scholz "for significant bilateral defence assistance and its leadership in uniting partners to support Ukraine."

"I also emphasised that Ukraine’s vision for a just and lasting peace must be presented at the G20 summit in Brazil and thanked Germany for its commitment to supporting us in this effort," Zelenskyy concluded.

In response, Scholz's office stated that the head of the German government reaffirmed Germany's unwavering and steadfast solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, which has lasted nearly 1,000 days.

He told Ukraine that Germany would continue to support it, particularly militarily.

Background:

Germany, along with three other NATO countries, is preparing a substantial package of military support for Ukraine worth €1.4 billion, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

In early September, Olaf Scholz confirmed the order of 17 additional IRIS-T air defence systems of various configurations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In early October, it was reported that Germany handed over two IRIS-T medium- and short-range air defence systems to Ukraine.

