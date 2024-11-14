All Sections
Trump says he spoke to Biden about war in Ukraine and Middle East

Oleh PavliukThursday, 14 November 2024, 00:03
Biden and Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has claimed to have discussed the war in Ukraine and Middle East escalation with incumbent Joe Biden during their meeting.

Source: Trump in an interview with New York Post, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Trump, he and Biden "both really enjoyed seeing each other" at the White House on Wednesday.

Quote: "You know, it’s been a long, it’s been a long slog. It’s been a lot of work on both sides and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else. We really had a really good meeting." Trump said.

He also stated that he and Biden had discussed two matters on which they previously disagreed: the war in Ukraine, which Trump promised to end immediately after entering office, and the ongoing Middle East conflict.

"I wanted — I asked for his views and he gave them to me. Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious," Trump said.

The president-elect also announced another meeting with Biden at the White House before his inauguration on 20 January and described the Oval Office where they talked as "so beautiful."

The White House previously stated that Donald Trump and Joe Biden's meeting lasted approximately two hours.

At the latest count, Trump received the votes of 312 electors in the 5 November presidential election, compared to the requisite 270.

