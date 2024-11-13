All Sections
Trump officially announces name of future US secretary of state

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 November 2024, 22:24
Trump officially announces name of future US secretary of state
Marco Rubio. Photo: Flickr

US President-elect Donald Trump intends to nominate Florida Senator Marco Rubio for the post of secretary of state.

Source: statement circulated by the Trump campaign, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Marco Rubio, according to the US president-elect, "is a highly respected leader and a very powerful voice for freedom" and will be "a true friend of our allies and a fearless warrior who will never back down before our enemies".

Although Congress must approve the next secretary of state, this personnel selection is unlikely to encounter any issues because Republicans hold a majority in the US Senate.

At one point, Marco Rubio publicly chastised party members for questioning the necessity of aiding Ukraine and emphasised the significance of doing so.

His rhetoric has also been increasingly critical of Ukraine in recent years; in April, he voted against a long-suffering US$61 billion project that would have supported Kyiv. His rhetoric on how to end the war has also altered recently.

Pete Hegseth, a veteran and Fox News commentator who voiced disdain for the practices of Pentagon commanders, was previously selected by Trump to be his secretary of defense.

Additionally, Trump confirmed that Mike Waltz, a congressman from Florida, will be his national security adviser in the next government.

TrumpUSA
