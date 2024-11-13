All Sections
Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 November 2024, 23:34
Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director
Tulsi Gabbard. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump intends to appoint Tulsi Gabbard, a politician and former US Army Reserve officer who opposes providing aid to Ukraine, as Director of National Intelligence.

Source: Fox News; Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC)

Details: In a statement, Trump said Gabbard had fought for the United States and the freedoms of all Americans.

Gabbard was formerly a Democratic Congresswoman.

In 2022, the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's NSDC warned that Gabbard had been paid by the Kremlin to work on a foreign audience for several years.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, the politician has declared that "the United States is guilty of military aggression" against Russia, having "provoked" the Russians for many years, and has claimed that the ruling Washington elite wants to use Ukrainians to kill as many Russians as possible.

Gabbard has also spread disinformation globally about weapons of mass destruction allegedly being developed in Ukrainian biolabs.

