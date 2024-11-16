All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians lose 17 vehicles amid mine explosion in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 15:00
Russians lose 17 vehicles amid mine explosion in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast – video
Armed Forces of Ukraine. Stock photo

The Russian military lost 17 assets of equipment due to mine explosions during an attempt to conduct an assault in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Oleksandr Pavliuk reported that the destroyed Russian equipment accounts for 30% of all the equipment used by the Russians in their current attempt to advance.

Advertisement:

Quote from Pavliuk: "Thanks to the minefields professionally equipped by the specialists of the 12th Separate Support Regiment and engineer units of other detachments, about 30% of enemy vehicles were destroyed on this front when they [Russians] tried to advance."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027

Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian troops repel 21 Russian attacks in Kursk Oblast – General Staff
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces rescue 16 servicemen from Russian encirclement in Kursk Oblast – video
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
RECENT NEWS
16:52
Grain from Ukraine programme has saved 20 million people from hunger – Zelenskyy
16:17
Map of Holodomor criminal cases created in Ukraine
16:10
President of European Parliament calls on Berlin to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles
15:30
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027
15:09
NATO Secretary General meets with Trump in Florida
14:12
Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence
13:25
EU commemorates victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor – photos
13:03
Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head
12:34
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, particularly Palianytsia drone missiles
11:52
New ballistic missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro on 21 November had no explosives and caused no destruction – Bild
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: