Russians lose 17 vehicles amid mine explosion in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast – video

The Russian military lost 17 assets of equipment due to mine explosions during an attempt to conduct an assault in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Oleksandr Pavliuk reported that the destroyed Russian equipment accounts for 30% of all the equipment used by the Russians in their current attempt to advance.

Quote from Pavliuk: "Thanks to the minefields professionally equipped by the specialists of the 12th Separate Support Regiment and engineer units of other detachments, about 30% of enemy vehicles were destroyed on this front when they [Russians] tried to advance."

