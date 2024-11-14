The marines of the Mykolaiv-based 36th Marine Brigade have repelled an assault by Russian marines and airborne troops on the Kursk front.

Source: a video by the 36th Brigade; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the brigade

Details: Recently, Russian units from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade and the 56th Air Assault Regiment, having a personnel advantage, tried to break through the positions of Ukrainian marines in the vicinity of Zelenyi Shlyakh-Novoivanovka (Sudzha district, Russia’s Kursk Oblast).

However, the units of the 36th Brigade fought back. A Russian infantry fighting vehicle that carried troops was destroyed. After that, a Ukrainian bomber UAVs killed the Russian soldiers who managed to bail out of the vehicle and disperse across the territory.

Ukrainska Pravda obtains information that the Russians lost five soldiers killed and eight wounded.

Due to the coordinated and professional actions of the Ukrainian marines, another Russian attack was repelled, and the Ukrainian defenders held their positions.

Details of the effective combat effort can be found in the video.

