Zelenskyy holds large meeting on "heroes' policy" clause of Ukraine's Resilience Plan

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 15:55
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that after meeting Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on 16 November, he held a session to discuss the preparation of the internal Resilience Plan, which includes a provision on the policy of heroes.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The meeting was quite extensive [as it involved] not only the Ministry of Veterans. Various government officials [were present]. Many aspects [were discussed]. There must be no less specificity in the state's decisions. Specific programmes that work. Specific support measures. Specific steps in terms of commemorating the war and the act of valor of the Ukrainian people. And concrete proposals for the post-war period for our soldiers, who have proven to be the most potent force in Europe, capable of defending their home and the whole of Europe.

That's just one of the many ways in which Ukraine's internal Resilience Plan is interconnected with the Victory Plan that we've presented to our partners, which can be implemented specifically by our partners. Every day, Ukrainians prove with their courage and resilience that they can stop Russia. We need courage and resilience from our partners as well."

