All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia trains North Korea in modern warfare, wider destabilisation may follow, Zelenskyy tells Japan's foreign minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 16:18
Russia trains North Korea in modern warfare, wider destabilisation may follow, Zelenskyy tells Japan's foreign minister
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a new aid package from Japan and stressed the need to counteract cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as it could lead to "much wider destabilisation".

Source: an address by Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy stated that on Saturday, he met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who is on a visit to Ukraine. He noted the symbolic significance of this being the first foreign visit by the Japanese foreign minister since the appointment of Japan’s new government.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian president reported on a new support package from Japan and added that Japan's support for Ukraine has reached US$12 billion since the start of the full-scale war.

Quote: "We also discussed that North Korea has now become Russia's accomplice and is helping Putin in this illegal war. I informed him about the North Korean military's activities in Kursk Oblast, about all the threats posed by Pyongyang and Moscow's cooperation.

Russia is training North Korea in modern warfare, and this can cause a much wider destabilisation. We must counter this together and with all our other partners."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy and Iwaya also discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, Kyiv's economic cooperation with Tokyo, Ukraine's recovery, and "ways of bringing a just peace closer".

"We are also preparing for a conversation with the new prime minister of Japan," Zelenskyy added.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyJapanNorth KoreaRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy holds large meeting on "heroes' policy" clause of Ukraine's Resilience Plan
It's risk of returning to ghastly Normandy format – Boris Johnson on Scholz's call to Putin
We are now testing four different Ukrainian missiles – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: