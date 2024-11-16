Russia trains North Korea in modern warfare, wider destabilisation may follow, Zelenskyy tells Japan's foreign minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a new aid package from Japan and stressed the need to counteract cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as it could lead to "much wider destabilisation".

Source: an address by Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy stated that on Saturday, he met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who is on a visit to Ukraine. He noted the symbolic significance of this being the first foreign visit by the Japanese foreign minister since the appointment of Japan’s new government.

The Ukrainian president reported on a new support package from Japan and added that Japan's support for Ukraine has reached US$12 billion since the start of the full-scale war.

Quote: "We also discussed that North Korea has now become Russia's accomplice and is helping Putin in this illegal war. I informed him about the North Korean military's activities in Kursk Oblast, about all the threats posed by Pyongyang and Moscow's cooperation.

Russia is training North Korea in modern warfare, and this can cause a much wider destabilisation. We must counter this together and with all our other partners."

Details: Zelenskyy and Iwaya also discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, Kyiv's economic cooperation with Tokyo, Ukraine's recovery, and "ways of bringing a just peace closer".

"We are also preparing for a conversation with the new prime minister of Japan," Zelenskyy added.

