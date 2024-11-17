Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in Volyn and Vinnytsia oblasts

Russian forces struck Volyn and Vinnytsia oblasts during a large-scale attack on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Volyn Oblast Military Administration; Natalia Zabolotna, Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities specified that the energy infrastructure in both oblasts had been damaged.

Early reports indicate no casualties.

Power outages have been reported in Vinnytsia Oblast.

The authorities stressed that the missile threat persists and urged people to stay in shelters.

