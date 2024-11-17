Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in Volyn and Vinnytsia oblasts
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 08:42
Russian forces struck Volyn and Vinnytsia oblasts during a large-scale attack on the morning of 17 November.
Source: Volyn Oblast Military Administration; Natalia Zabolotna, Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authorities specified that the energy infrastructure in both oblasts had been damaged.
Advertisement:
Early reports indicate no casualties.
Power outages have been reported in Vinnytsia Oblast.
The authorities stressed that the missile threat persists and urged people to stay in shelters.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!