Russia loses more than 1,600 troops over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 09:14
A Ukrainian artillery piece. Stock photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces lost 1,640 troops killed and wounded, 12 tanks and 36 artillery systems on 16 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 720,880 (+1,640) military personnel;
  • 9,350 (+12) tanks;
  • 19,021 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,556 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 999 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,974 (+60) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,641 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 29,321 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,653 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

