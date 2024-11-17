Russia loses more than 1,600 troops over past 24 hours

Russian forces lost 1,640 troops killed and wounded, 12 tanks and 36 artillery systems on 16 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 720,880 (+1,640) military personnel;

9,350 (+12) tanks;

19,021 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;

20,556 (+36) artillery systems;

1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

999 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,974 (+60) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,641 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

29,321 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,653 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

