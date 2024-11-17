Russia loses more than 1,600 troops over past 24 hours
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 09:14
Russian forces lost 1,640 troops killed and wounded, 12 tanks and 36 artillery systems on 16 November.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 720,880 (+1,640) military personnel;
- 9,350 (+12) tanks;
- 19,021 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,556 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 999 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,974 (+60) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,641 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 29,321 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,653 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
