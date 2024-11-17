Russian strikes cause power outages and delays for Ukrainian Railways
Several railway sections in Ukraine's south, west and northeast suffered power outages due to a large-scale Russian attack on 17 November.
Source: press service for Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia)
Details: As of 10:20, power has been restored to the blacked-out sections of the tracks via neighbouring substations, and most trains are running with regular electric locomotives. Delays had been reported earlier on some routes.
Trains are running under backup diesel locomotives on sections where the power supply has not yet been restored.
Background: On the night of 16-17 November, up to seven Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from Olenegorsk, Russia. They launched cruise missiles, which entered Ukrainian airspace around 06:30. The attack, lasting about an hour, targeted Ukraine's energy sector.
