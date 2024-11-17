All Sections
Russia's latest large-scale missile attack targets Ukraine's power grid – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 08:12
Russia's latest large-scale missile attack targets Ukraine's power grid – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
Firefighters putting out a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine's power grid, targeting power generation and transmission facilities across Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "The transmission system operator [Ukrenergo] has urgently introduced emergency power outages.

Emergency workers and power engineers are already working to deal with the aftermath [of the attack] where possible."

Background:

  • Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission system operator, has introduced emergency power cuts in some cities and oblasts due to the large-scale attack.
  • Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

