Russia's latest large-scale missile attack targets Ukraine's power grid – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Russian forces have launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine's power grid, targeting power generation and transmission facilities across Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "The transmission system operator [Ukrenergo] has urgently introduced emergency power outages.

Emergency workers and power engineers are already working to deal with the aftermath [of the attack] where possible."

Background:

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission system operator, has introduced emergency power cuts in some cities and oblasts due to the large-scale attack.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

