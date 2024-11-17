Russia's latest large-scale missile attack targets Ukraine's power grid – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 08:12
Russian forces have launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine's power grid, targeting power generation and transmission facilities across Ukraine.
Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook
Quote: "The transmission system operator [Ukrenergo] has urgently introduced emergency power outages.
Emergency workers and power engineers are already working to deal with the aftermath [of the attack] where possible."
Background:
- Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission system operator, has introduced emergency power cuts in some cities and oblasts due to the large-scale attack.
- Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
