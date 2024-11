Norway condemns latest Russian attack on Ukraine, promises to continue supporting Ukraine

Corrected: Previous headline said that Norway condemns latest attack on Russia. We apologise to our readers for this error. Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, denounced Russia's major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: Espen Barth Eide on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to him, Norway continues to support Ukraine by providing arms and aid in the fight against Russian aggression.

Quote: "As temperatures drop and Ukraine nears 1,000 days of war, Russia launched massive air strikes against civilians, seemingly targeting energy infrastructure.

Norway condemns this illegal war and continues to stand with Ukraine, providing arms and support against Russia’s aggression," the Norwegian foreign minister wrote.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also strongly condemned Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that Russia's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is war criminal Vladimir Putin's response to those who have called or visited him recently.

