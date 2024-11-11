Norwegian opposition calls for aid for Ukraine to be tripled by 2025

Norway's opposition Conservative Party is proposing to triple aid to Ukraine in 2025 from NOK 15 billion to NOK 45 billion (approx. US$1.36 billion to US$4.07 billion) to strengthen Kyiv's defence capabilities in the current challenging period of war.

Source: Conservative Party leaders in an interview with Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Erna Solberg, leader of Norway's Conservative Party and the country’s former Prime Minister, argues that increasing aid to Kyiv is the only option "if we are to do what is historically right in the complex situation Ukraine faces now".

The conservatives want to present their proposal in an alternative draft budget to be submitted to parliament in a few weeks. It envisages allocating NOK 45 billion, or 40% of Norway's defence budget for 2025, to help Ukraine.

To prevent pressure on the Norwegian economy, the opposition proposes to invest these funds abroad, with the majority of the additional funding going to support Ukraine's defence industry.

Other proposals include supporting Ukraine's energy sector and building military infrastructure, particularly shelters to protect Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets from Russian strikes.

Background:

Last year, Norway approved the NOK 75 billion Nansen programme (approx. US$6.7 billion), which ensures long-term support for Ukraine through to 2027, i.e. providing NOK 15 billion (around US$1.36 billion) annually.

However, this year, the country's authorities proposed increasing funding for the programme to NOK 135 billion [approx. US$12.2 billion] and extending it for another three years until 2030.

