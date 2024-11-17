All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's foreign minister on latest Russian missile attack: This is Putin's response to those who called and visited him

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 17 November 2024, 11:00
Ukraine's foreign minister on latest Russian missile attack: This is Putin's response to those who called and visited him
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stressed that Russia's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is war criminal Vladimir Putin's response to those who have called or visited him recently.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stressed the need for "peace through strength" rather than appeasement of the aggressor.

Advertisement:

"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure.

This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently. We need peace through strength, not appeasement," Sybiha said.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".
  • Jürgen Hardt, a member of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), believes that Putin will see Scholz's move as "a sign of weakness, not strength".
  • At the same time, Matthias Miersch, Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), spoke in defence of the chancellor's decision.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaattackUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Russia
Russia launches Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea
Russia sees increase in conscripts – ISW
Russia wants to regain Kursk Oblast back before talks start – WP
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: