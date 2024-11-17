Ukraine's foreign minister on latest Russian missile attack: This is Putin's response to those who called and visited him

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stressed that Russia's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is war criminal Vladimir Putin's response to those who have called or visited him recently.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stressed the need for "peace through strength" rather than appeasement of the aggressor.

"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure.

This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently. We need peace through strength, not appeasement," Sybiha said.

Background:

On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

Jürgen Hardt, a member of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), believes that Putin will see Scholz's move as "a sign of weakness, not strength".

At the same time, Matthias Miersch, Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), spoke in defence of the chancellor's decision.

