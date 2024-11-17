All Sections
Moldovan president condemns Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 17 November 2024, 12:33
Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has strongly condemned Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Source: Sandu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandu condemned the use of winter to force the subjugation of an entire nation.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s massive air strikes on power infrastructure across Ukraine.

Weaponising winter to freeze a nation into submission is cruel and unacceptable. Moldova stands with Ukraine," the Moldovan president tweeted.

Background:

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that Russia's latest large-scale missile attack against Ukraine was war criminal Vladimir Putin's response to those who have called or visited him recently.
  • On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

MoldovaRussiaattack
