Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 18 November 2024, 12:05
Stock photo: Getty Images

Rolling power outages may be cancelled or curtailed as early as Tuesday or Wednesday in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: energy expert Hennadii Riabtsev on air with Novyny.Live

Details: Riabtsev noted that Kyiv is part of the unified energy system with a slight shortage of electricity.

Quote: "Today, the power outage schedules will still work, and tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, we can most likely hope for a complete cancellation or reduction. It is likely that the power sector will cope."  

More details: Nevertheless, Riabtsev said that the situation with the electricity supply would not depend on the weather.

"It will depend on the speed of the repair work and, as far as I know, the power engineers will cope," Riabtsev added.

Background:

  • It was reported that on Monday, 18 November, all regions would be forced to apply electricity consumption restrictions. 
  • Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy sector on 17 November, severely damaging equipment at thermal power plants belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company.

