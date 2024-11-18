Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

Rolling power outages may be cancelled or curtailed as early as Tuesday or Wednesday in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: energy expert Hennadii Riabtsev on air with Novyny.Live

Details: Riabtsev noted that Kyiv is part of the unified energy system with a slight shortage of electricity.

Quote: "Today, the power outage schedules will still work, and tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, we can most likely hope for a complete cancellation or reduction. It is likely that the power sector will cope."

More details: Nevertheless, Riabtsev said that the situation with the electricity supply would not depend on the weather.

"It will depend on the speed of the repair work and, as far as I know, the power engineers will cope," Riabtsev added.

Background:

It was reported that on Monday, 18 November, all regions would be forced to apply electricity consumption restrictions.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy sector on 17 November, severely damaging equipment at thermal power plants belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company.

