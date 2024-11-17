All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two power engineers killed in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast

Economichna PravdaSunday, 17 November 2024, 17:07
Two power engineers killed in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast
Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi have been killed in the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Ukrenergo

Two employees of the substation operated by Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned power transmission system operator, were murdered as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on 17 November.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo

Details: According to Ukrenergo, Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi have been killed in the attack.

Advertisement:

Kaminnyi was 41, and he had worked for Ukrenergo for 16 years. He had been the dispatcher at one of the electrical substations since 2012, and he lost his life there on 17 November.

Sharhorodskyi was 44 years old. He has worked at the Ukrenergo substation since 2005, first as an electrician and later as a dispatcher. He was mobilised from the start of the full-scale war until May 2023. After his return, he continued to work as an electrician.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi worked at an Ukrenergo substation in Odesa Oblast that was targeted by the Russians.

Advertisement:

Previously, the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office stated that two energy facility personnel were killed as a result of Russian bombardment of the region's energy infrastructure; a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Background: 

  • The large-scale Russian attack on 17 November damaged the energy infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, causing interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity.
  • Two people were killed in the Russian attack, as reported by the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration on the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa Oblastcasualtiesenergy
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Odesa Oblast
Two people killed, problems with water and electricity supply reported in Odesa Oblast after latest Russian attack – photos
Ukrainian air defences destroy 25 Russian drones and one missile overnight
Russian forces strike Odesa with drones: civilians injured, houses, shops and cars damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: