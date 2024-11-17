Two power engineers killed in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast

Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi have been killed in the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Ukrenergo

Two employees of the substation operated by Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned power transmission system operator, were murdered as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on 17 November.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo

Details: According to Ukrenergo, Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi have been killed in the attack.

Kaminnyi was 41, and he had worked for Ukrenergo for 16 years. He had been the dispatcher at one of the electrical substations since 2012, and he lost his life there on 17 November.

Sharhorodskyi was 44 years old. He has worked at the Ukrenergo substation since 2005, first as an electrician and later as a dispatcher. He was mobilised from the start of the full-scale war until May 2023. After his return, he continued to work as an electrician.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi worked at an Ukrenergo substation in Odesa Oblast that was targeted by the Russians.

Previously, the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office stated that two energy facility personnel were killed as a result of Russian bombardment of the region's energy infrastructure; a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Background:

The large-scale Russian attack on 17 November damaged the energy infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, causing interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity.

Two people were killed in the Russian attack, as reported by the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration on the national joint 24/7 newscast.

