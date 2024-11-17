Russia attacks Ukrainian thermal power plants: severe damage reported

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy sector on 17 November, severely damaging equipment at thermal power plants belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company.

Source: press service for DTEK

Details: "The strikes severely damaged the equipment of the plants. After the attack ended, employees of the plants promptly began to deal with the aftermath and resume the operation of the equipment," the press service said.

Early reports indicate no casualties, the press service added.

The firm noted that this is the eighth large-scale attack on its energy facilities this year.

Russian forces have attacked DTEK's thermal power plants over 190 times since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Background:

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and in the city of Kyiv.

On the morning of 17 November, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile attack on the Ukrainian energy sector.

