All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

France comments on possibility of allowing Ukraine to carry out long-range strike into Russia

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 18 November 2024, 13:22
France comments on possibility of allowing Ukraine to carry out long-range strike into Russia
Jean-Noël Barrot. Stock photo: Getty Images

France commented on its readiness to grant Ukraine permission for long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

Source: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot before the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to him, in May, President Emmanuel Macron suggested that France was willing to explore extending such authorisation to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We openly said that this is an option that we will consider if it allows for strikes at targets from where Russia is currently carrying out aggressive attacks on Ukrainian territory," Barrot said.

According to him, Paris's position has not changed since then.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • On the evening of 17 November, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden had, for the first time, authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • According to the Axios portal, the White House's decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with US long-range missiles applies exclusively to Kursk Oblast of Russia and is intended as a reaction to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.
  • Commenting on these reports, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasised Ukraine's right to self-defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

France
Advertisement:

Merkel does not accept criticism and believes she is being made "scapegoat" for war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence head explains features of Russian experimental missile that struck Dnipro

Ukraine's government wants to increase payment to families of non-regular defenders who were killed in first month of full-scale invasion

Ukraine will receive US$4.8 billion from World Bank – Ukraine's PM

NATO-Ukraine Council to convene for urgent meeting due to Russian attack on Dnipro with Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile

Moscow supplied anti-aircraft missiles to Pyongyang in exchange for its troops – Associated Press

All News
France
Le Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
New Ukrainian brigade of 4,500 soldiers completes training in France – France's General Staff – video
New Ukrainian brigade of 4,500 soldiers completes training in France – AP, video
RECENT NEWS
16:56
Ukraine wants THAAD missile system or Patriot upgrade, after attack by new Russian missile
16:48
Number of executions of Ukrainian POWs increases every month – Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office
16:40
New US sanctions mark end of EU energy payments via Russia's Gazprombank
16:01
Merkel does not accept criticism and believes she is being made "scapegoat" for war in Ukraine
15:34
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence head explains features of Russian experimental missile that struck Dnipro
14:58
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl sold 1 million copies
14:36
Nearly 580,000 Russians fighting against Ukraine – intelligence
14:16
West considers arming Ukraine for punishing blow against Russia – NYT
13:54
IMF believes funding Ukraine now is more cost-effective for partners than to risk its defeat
13:54
Ukraine's government wants to increase payment to families of non-regular defenders who were killed in first month of full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: