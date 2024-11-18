All Sections
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Iryna Balachuk, Mariya YemetsMonday, 18 November 2024, 08:35
The White House's decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with US long-range missiles applies exclusively to Kursk Oblast of Russia and is intended as a reaction to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war, Axios writes.

Source: European Pravda citing Axios, a US news website 

Details: An Axios source claims that Ukraine has been allowed to use ATACMS so far only in Kursk Oblast of Russia, where the North Korean military has begun to take part in hostilities on the Russian side. 

Kyiv was allegedly informed of this decision three days ago. 

The source explained that the decision was intended to deter North Korea from sending additional forces to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. 

The White House hopes that if North Korean forces in Russia come under serious attack, Pyongyang may reconsider its decision to continue supporting Russia with manpower. And this, in turn, will have a negative impact on the Russian counteroffensive to oust Ukrainian forces from Kursk.

Background:

