Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack with 24 UAVs overnight

A soldier carrying a UAV. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian authorities have claimed that 24 Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russia’s regions and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 1-2 November.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: They also claimed that all drones had been shot down.

Advertisement:

In particular, Russian officials said that eight UAVs were downed over the territory of Kursk Oblast, eight – over Bryansk Oblast, two – over Belgorod Oblast, and three more – over Oryol Oblast.

One UAV was detected and supposedly shot down over Rostov Oblast, another one over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and one more over the territory of occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!