All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack with 24 UAVs overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 08:35
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack with 24 UAVs overnight
A soldier carrying a UAV. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian authorities have claimed that 24 Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russia’s regions and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 1-2 November.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: They also claimed that all drones had been shot down.

Advertisement:

In particular, Russian officials said that eight UAVs were downed over the territory of Kursk Oblast, eight – over Bryansk Oblast, two – over Belgorod Oblast, and three more – over Oryol Oblast.

One UAV was detected and supposedly shot down over Rostov Oblast, another one over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and one more over the territory of occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Russia
Ukraine intensifies information and psychological operation against North Korean soldiers – Voice of America
We could strike preventively at DPRK soldiers if we had such opportunity, Zelenskyy says – video
Moldovan government reports wave of anonymous death threats across the country
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: