Ukrainian Armed Forces to use new turret with machine guns

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and allowed military use of the Tavriia combat module, a remotely controlled turret equipped with two machine guns, one of which is a large-calibre machine gun.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The turret can be installed on armoured combat vehicles or used to equip ground robotic platforms.

The turret uses a control system to capture and track targets, can conduct targeted fire on moving objects, and can be operated both day and night.

The entire module is protected by armour that can withstand small arms bullets and protect it from debris.

Quote: "When installed on armoured vehicles, the combat module control panel and operator monitor are located inside the armoured combat vehicle. This provides additional protection for the soldier-operator of the module in combat."

