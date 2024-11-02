Belgian and Ukrainian companies to jointly produce missiles for countering UAVs

The Belgian subdivision of Thales company has signed a memorandum with a Ukrainian defence enterprise, which includes joint production of missiles for countering UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin

"This cooperation will strengthen the Ukrainian defence industry and the protection of critical infrastructure from enemy drones," said Smetanin.

The memorandum includes joint production of missiles for countering enemy UAVs. The Ministry of Strategic Industries also expects that the cooperation will eventually expand to include the transfer of technologies and components for these missiles.

Background: General fund expenditures of Ukraine’s state budget for the security and defence sector from January to September 2024 amounted to UAH 1.3 trillion (US$31.71 billion), which is 57.6% of the total general fund expenditures of the state budget.

