Kyiv authorities describe Russian UAV tactics: ultra-low altitude and wave attacks

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 November 2024, 18:02
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 November. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Russian forces use ultra-low altitude tactics and seek to reconnoitre the location of Ukrainian air defence units when targeting Kyiv with attack drones.

Source: Mykhailo Shamanov, spokesperson for Kyiv City Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "UAVs approached the city in groups [on Saturday], then dispersed into single targets before reaching Kyiv, flying at very low altitudes to make air defence operations more challenging.

They're using precisely the same tactics when Shahed [loitering munitions] are targeting the city at low altitudes, with attacks coming in waves. They try to circle in certain areas, attracting the attention of mobile groups. The main goal is to confuse air defence units as much as possible. They try to make the mobile groups move, thus creating corridors for the subsequent waves to pass through."

Details: Shamanov added that Russian drones are constantly trying to identify weaknesses and air defence locations so that the next waves of UAVs can bypass these locations.

Background: The fall of UAV wreckage was recorded in six districts of Kyiv during a Russian drone attack on Saturday.

