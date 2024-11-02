All Sections
Drone wreckage falls in 6 out of 10 Kyiv's districts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 09:24
Drone wreckage falls in 6 out of 10 Kyiv's districts
A rescue worker dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Early reports have indicated that wreckage from Russian drones has fallen in six out of ten Kyiv’s districts as of the morning of 2 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: In particular, wreckage fall was confirmed in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. 

As of now, one person is known to be injured. All fires were extinguished.

Update: The authorities later specified the aftermath of the wreckage falling.

In the Solomianskyi district, several residential buildings sustained damage to their glazing and exterior finishing, and five cars were damaged. No fires or injuries were reported.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the 14th and 15th floors of a 16-storey residential building, covering an area of 50 square metres. Eighteen people were evacuated. One person (a police officer) was injured. A non-residential building on the territory of a private development was damaged.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the glazing of several flats in a 22-storey residential building was partially damaged, with no fires or injuries reported.

In the Dniprovskyi district, early reports indicate that contained fires occurred on several balconies of apartment buildings. Further information is being determined. There were no reports of injuries.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out between the second and third floors of a multi-storey non-residential building, covering an area of two square metres.

In the Pecherskyi district, a balcony in an eight-storey residential building was damaged.

Background: A drone wreckage struck an office building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv on the morning of 2 November.

