Russia targets three of Ukrainian largest energy company's five operating thermal power plants over the weekend – Reuters

Russia's missile strikes over the weekend hit three of the five operating thermal power plants owned by Ukrainian energy giant DTEK, with one still out of commission. Distribution stations were also targeted.

Details: DTEK, which provided a quarter of the country's electricity needs before the full-scale war, suffered from a campaign of aerial attacks that Russia resumed in March.

It is noted that it is not yet clear how long it will take to fully rebuild the plants attacked by Russia.

Ukrainian officials say that Russia has amassed hundreds of missiles for more attacks but warn against dire predictions that they say play into Russia's hands and create a sense of panic.

Maksym Tymchenko, DTEK's CEO, said Sunday's attacks caused "severe damage" and appealed to Ukraine's Western allies to provide more air defence equipment to prevent further destruction.

Prior to Sunday's attack, DTEK had restored about half of the capacity it had before the strikes began in March, the company said earlier.

Background: Ukraine's power grid is at an "increased risk of catastrophic failure" after Russia's missile and drone attack on Sunday.

