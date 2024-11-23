All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 November 2024, 08:22
Russians attack residential areas in Kherson Oblast, injuring 5 people
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have injured another five people in their attacks on Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians targeted residential areas in the oblast, damaging nine houses. They also destroyed a warehouse, a garage, a trolleybus and cars.

The settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Rozlyv, Komyshany, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Osokorivka, Tiahynka, Odradokamianka, Kozatske and Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

