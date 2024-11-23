All Sections
Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 23 November 2024, 11:34
Poland considers Russia's use of new ballistic missiles act of Putin's desperation
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has condemned Russia's launch of a new experimental ballistic missile on Ukraine, describing the attack as "an act of desperation".

Source: Sikorski in an interview with the Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski was asked whether he considered the recent Russian strike on Dnipro, which involved a new ballistic missile, as an escalation in the war.

In response, the Polish foreign minister said, "there's a lot of noise, as you know, as to what exactly hit Ukraine".

"Russia has been using ballistic missiles throughout this war, but this is alleged to have been an intercontinental ballistic missile – which normally has a different use, which, if it is the case, is on the one hand an escalation and a signal, but on the other hand also an act of desperation that Putin is unable to win in this war," he said.

Sikorski added that he is currently observing the Russian economy experiencing "real stress". He also noted reports of desertions among Russian soldiers, emphasising that "inviting mercenaries from North Korea is not exactly a sign of strength".

Background: 

  • Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin stated that Russian forces had used an Oreshnik medium-range missile during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November.
  • The Pentagon explained that Russia had launched an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile, based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, on Dnipro.
  • Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed that "the events of the last few dozen hours" point to a "real threat of global conflict".

