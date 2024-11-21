All Sections
Pentagon confirms that missile used to strike Dnipro was based on Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 November 2024, 22:23
Sabrina Singh. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has officially confirmed that Russia struck Dnipro on the morning of 21 November with a ballistic missile derived from a RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Source: Sabrina Singh, Pentagon spokesperson, during a briefing, reported by European Pravda

Details: Singh stated that, according to US intelligence, Russia launched an experimental medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) at the city of Dnipro.

Quote: "This IRBM was based on Russia’s RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile model. The US was prenotified briefly before the launch through nuclear risk reduction channels." 

Ukrainian sources had previously also indicated that Russia used the Rubezh ICBM in the Dnipro strike.

The Pentagon spokesperson reiterated that the US has frequently observed "dangerous and reckless rhetoric from President Putin" and that President Joe Biden's administration remains focused on "continuing to provide Ukraine with what it needs".

Quote: "Ukraine, as you know, has been successful and continuing to push back against Russia and aggression. We just rolled out another 275 million-dollar package yesterday. You’re going to see more packages continue in the weeks and months ahead left of this administration." 

She emphasised that while the US "takes seriously the rhetoric coming out of Russia", it will persist in supporting Ukraine with the resources it most urgently needs on the battlefield.

Background:

