Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has every chance of ending the war next year, and US President-elect Donald Trump's proposals for ending the war are to be announced in January.

Source: Zelenskyy during the 3rd International Grain from Ukraine Conference on Saturday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We are open [to discussing the end of the war – ed.], I will say it again, and by the way, to the leaders of African countries, Asia, and the Arab states... We are ready to see their proposals.

I also want to see the proposals of the new President of the United States of America. I think we will see these proposals in January. And I think we will have a plan to end this war."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that he "would not want the Russian quality of disinformation to influence people, that we supposedly have only our plan and we do not want to hear from other partners from other continents. This is not true."

Nevertheless, Zelenskyy stressed that the Global South will be on Ukraine’s side and on the side of ending the war when the US has a stronger position [the Global South broadly comprises Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia (excluding Japan and South Korea), and Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand) – ed.].

"I am confident that we have every chance to do it [end the war – ed.] next year. There are appropriate steps to do so... We understand that Russia will not take all these steps. But there is a UN Charter and all our steps based on the UN Charter will be supported by our partners," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that his meeting with Trump depends on many factors, including its legitimacy, while preparatory meetings are possible before the inauguration.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I don't know when the meetings will take place, I don't have any information, the teams are working. It depends on many things, it depends not only on the schedules, it depends on the legitimacy of the meetings. If we want meetings where some issues are resolved... these legislative opportunities will take place after [Trump’s] inauguration. If we have any preparatory meetings, they can be held before the inauguration."

More details: Moreover, the President stressed that before the meeting it was important not to give "an opportunity to certain waves, certain circles to drive a wedge between the President of Ukraine and the President of the United States".

"This is very important because there are many people who want to," Zelenskyy added.

