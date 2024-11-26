All Sections
North Korea likely increases production of missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine – Reuters

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 03:18
North Korea likely increases production of missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine – Reuters
Satellite image showing a probable missile assembly building under construction (bottom centre of photo). Photo: Planet Labs PBC

US researchers have determined, using satellite imagery, that North Korea is significantly expanding a key production facility for ballistic missiles used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters 

Details: The facility, known as the February 11 plant, is part of the Ryongsong Machine Complex in the eastern coastal city of Hamhung in North Korea. It is the only known manufacturer of Hwasong-11 solid-fuel ballistic missiles, known as KN-23 in the West.

Satellite images of the plant's premises, captured by Planet Labs in early October, were analysed by US researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS). These images show the construction of an additional assembly building and a residential facility for workers. Entrances to underground structures in the complex are also being upgraded.

According to CNS researcher Sam Lair, the new assembly building is 60–70% larger than the previous one, indicating probable plans to significantly increase the plant's production capacity. Furthermore, restrictions on access to tunnels, previously blocked by an overhead crane, have been lifted.

"We see this as a suggestion that they're massively increasing or they're trying to significantly increase the throughput of this factory," Lair stated.

Michael Duitsman, another CNS researcher, suggested that the new structure in the satellite images could be a storage facility but believes it is more likely a new missile assembly line.

South Korean researchers from SI Analytics, a satellite imagery processing company, also confirmed the new construction at the plant.

Background: 

  • On 4 January 2024, White House Spokesman John Kirby said Russia had used missiles purchased from North Korea at least twice: on 30 December 2023 and on 2 January 2024. These North Korean-made missiles, as Kirby emphasised, are capable of hitting targets at a distance of approximately 900 kilometres.
  • On 11 September, The New York Times reported that Russia had received new Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles from North Korea and used them in strikes on Kyiv in the summer of 2024. The Hwasong-11 has a range of about 700 km and can be equipped with either nuclear or conventional warheads.

