Germany to provide Ukraine with additional €65 million for energy recovery

The European Energy Community receives an additional €65 million from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: press service of the BMWK

Details: The Ukraine Energy Support Fund will receive financial support.

Ukraine finances equipment and replacement parts for the damaged energy infrastructure through the Energy Support Fund. The European Energy Community regulates the use of funds and arranges tenders for the acquisition of commodities.

It is mentioned that Ukrainian energy providers can repair the damaged power plants and network infrastructure in this way.

Quote: "German contributions are also intended to improve the Ukrainian energy system's sustainability in an environmentally friendly manner. In order to do this, a portion of the cash donated is allocated to green energy transition initiatives," the BMWK said.

Additionally, photovoltaic systems and batteries will be installed in vital state buildings (such as hospitals and schools) to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and generators.

