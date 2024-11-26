Germany to allocate additional €65 million for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs is providing an additional €65 million for the repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: European Pravda, citing the ministry

The funds will be provided for the repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure through the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ("Credit Institute for Reconstruction", KfW). The funds will be directed to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, managed by the Energy Community, which has also received contributions from numerous other international donors since 2022.

Quote: "Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure remains a target of ongoing Russian airstrikes. A collapse in energy supply during the third winter of the war would have disastrous consequences for the Ukrainian economy and its people. That’s why supporting Ukraine is more crucial than ever.

By contributing to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, we’re playing a vital role in maintaining the country's energy supply, ensuring that the people of Ukraine can continue to receive electricity and heating," said Robert Habeck, Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Vice Chancellor.

The Energy Support Fund is used to finance spare parts and equipment needed to repair Ukraine's damaged energy infrastructure.

The European Energy Community oversees the procurement of goods through tenders and monitors the use of the funds. This allows Ukrainian energy companies to repair the damaged grid infrastructure and power plants.

Germany's contributions are also focused on strengthening the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system in a sustainable way. Part of the funds is being directed to "green" energy transition projects, which are setting the foundation for the future expansion of Ukraine’s decentralized energy system.

Background:

By the end of 2023, Germany had already contributed more than €155 million to the Energy Support Fund. With this new payment, Germany’s total contribution will reach €360 million by the end of 2024.

During her visit to Kyiv on 4 November, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also announced an additional €200 million in winter aid for Ukraine.

