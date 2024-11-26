All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Bundeswehr General warns of Russia's aims to build military strength for new aggression

Serhiy Sydorenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 November 2024, 09:14
Bundeswehr General warns of Russia's aims to build military strength for new aggression
Russian leader Vladimir Putin with the military. Photo: Getty Images

Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Planning Staff and the Special Task Force for Ukraine at Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence, has stated that Germany sees signs that the Russian army is aiming to achieve capabilities by 2029 to conduct new aggression, including against NATO member states.

Source: Freuding in an interview with journalists in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We’re very clear that what is happening with Ukraine could happen with Germany’s Eastern neighbours as well."

Advertisement:

Details: Freuding emphasised that Russia is currently and will remain, in the foreseeable future, the greatest threat to Western Europe and Europe as a whole.

He explained that Russia is preparing to increase its military power and the size of its army.

Quote: "We know that by 2029, in five years from now, the Russian armed forces are aiming to achieve military capabilities that could enable them to conduct any kind of new aggression against NATO territory. We are fully aware of that, and our population is also becoming more and more aware of that."

Advertisement:

Freuding also mentioned that an additional meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group may take place in December, with one option being high-level talks.

The general also announced that Germany would deliver two more IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaGermanywar
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Russia
Kazakhstan plans to increase oil transit bypassing Russia by 13 times
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 100 times over past day
Russia loses 1,480 soldiers and 20 armoured combat vehicles in one day
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: