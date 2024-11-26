All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz admits conversations with Putin were never pleasant

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:24
Scholz admits conversations with Putin were never pleasant
Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again defended his controversial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Olaf Scholz speaking on German TV channel ZDF; European Pravda

Details: Scholz noted that he had spoken to the Kremlin leader on the phone several times before the end of 2022.

Advertisement:

Quote from Olaf Scholz:  "And these were never pleasant conversations. This time, it was not a pleasant conversation either. But we must speak, even to hear that."

The German chancellor noted that some people in Germany believe that "a simple phone call will bring peace the next day". But, he said, "Of course, this is not the case".

Scholz said that in the last telephone conversation, "all the arguments were repeated", and it was important for him to repeat his arguments to the Kremlin leader as well.

Advertisement:

Quote from Olaf Scholz: "Namely: Mr Putin, do not expect us to reduce our support. You have to find a way out of this war. You must stop your attacks and withdraw your troops." 

Background: On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzPutinGermanyRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Scholz
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
Polish president criticises Scholz for calling Putin
Scholz does not change position on long-range weapons for Ukraine despite US authorisation for strikes – media
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: