Scholz admits conversations with Putin were never pleasant

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again defended his controversial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Olaf Scholz speaking on German TV channel ZDF; European Pravda

Details: Scholz noted that he had spoken to the Kremlin leader on the phone several times before the end of 2022.

Quote from Olaf Scholz: "And these were never pleasant conversations. This time, it was not a pleasant conversation either. But we must speak, even to hear that."

The German chancellor noted that some people in Germany believe that "a simple phone call will bring peace the next day". But, he said, "Of course, this is not the case".

Scholz said that in the last telephone conversation, "all the arguments were repeated", and it was important for him to repeat his arguments to the Kremlin leader as well.

Quote from Olaf Scholz: "Namely: Mr Putin, do not expect us to reduce our support. You have to find a way out of this war. You must stop your attacks and withdraw your troops."

Background: On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

