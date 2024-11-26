All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Polish Foreign Minister comes to terms with his Ukrainian counterpart on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 26 November 2024, 20:39
Polish Foreign Minister comes to terms with his Ukrainian counterpart on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, after which he announced that Kyiv assured there are no obstacles to carrying out exhumation works for victims of the Volyn tragedy in Ukraine. [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]

Source: Sikorski at a press conference in Warsaw, as reported by European Pravda, citing PAP, a Polish press agency

Details: Sikorski stated that he discussed Ukraine's future in the EU with Sybiha, and a declaration regarding exhumation efforts in Volyn will be adopted following their meeting.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine confirms there are no obstacles for Polish state institutions or private entities to collaborate with relevant Ukrainian authorities in conducting search and exhumation efforts on Ukrainian territory in accordance with Ukrainian legislation. Ukraine also expresses its readiness to positively consider applications on these matters." 

For his part, Sybiha stated that both Kyiv and Warsaw are interested in resolving misunderstandings regarding historical issues.

Quote from Sybiha: "Every family has the right to honour the memory of their ancestors with dignity, and through the joint Ukrainian-Polish working group under the ministries of culture of both countries, we are developing practical mechanisms for conducting search and exhumation efforts." 

Advertisement:

The events in Volyn from 1943 to 1945, referred to as the Volyn tragedy in Ukrainian historiography and the Volyn massacre in Polish historiography, remain a contentious issue in bilateral relations.

Background:

  • Warsaw has previously stated that resolving historical disputes will be one of the preconditions for Ukraine’s EU accession.
  • The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory recently announced plans to include the search and exhumation of the remains of Poles in Rivne Oblast in 2025, responding to requests from Polish citizens.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandVolynForeign Affairs MinistryUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy believes Putin will use North Korean troops as cannon fodder

Protests continue in Tbilisi: police use water cannons again

Russian and Syrian aircraft intensify bombing in Syria – Reuters

Ukraine's Mahuchikh named world's best female athlete of the year

Zelenskyy wants EU and NATO involvement in negotiations with Russia

EU to allocate €1.5 billion monthly in 2025 from frozen Russian assets

All News
Poland
Warsaw to host next meeting of defence ministers of several countries to support Ukraine
Training of Armed Forces of Ukraine by EU instructors on Ukraine's territory is only a matter of time
Poland announces visit of Ukrainian foreign minister and his meeting with Polish counterpart
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Zelenskyy believes Putin will use North Korean troops as cannon fodder
23:13
Protests continue in Tbilisi: police use water cannons again
22:22
Air defence systems responding in Kyiv
21:20
Russian and Syrian aircraft intensify bombing in Syria – Reuters
20:05
Georgian president warns of false claim about "Georgian fighters from Ukraine"
19:22
Ukraine's Mahuchikh named world's best female athlete of the year
19:14
Man arrested in North Macedonia for wanting to join Russia in fight against Ukraine
19:09
Biden's team denies possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
19:01
Zelenskyy explains why he doesn't request foreign troops: Half of partners would stop providing support
18:42
Zelenskyy wants EU and NATO involvement in negotiations with Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: