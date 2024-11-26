Warsaw to host next meeting of defence ministers of several countries to support Ukraine

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that Warsaw is planning to host the next meeting of the defence ministers of five countries to discuss support for Ukraine, similar to the one that just took place in Berlin.

Source: press service for the Polish Defence Ministry, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that a meeting in this format could take place in Warsaw in early 2025.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kosiniak-Kamysz: "We will meet in Poland early next year. This is a good place to discuss aid to Ukraine because this aid comes primarily through the territory of Poland. It's a good place to discuss the security of NATO's eastern flank and to increase defence spending – Poland already spends 4.2% of GDP."

Details: On Monday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius hosted his counterparts from France, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom in Berlin. The meeting was held in a new format, which UK Defence Secretary John Healey called the E5.

All five ministers insisted on the need to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine. Healey even called for "doubling" support for Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Background: The foreign ministers of Poland, the UK, France, Germany and Italy also recently met in Warsaw.

Following the meeting, the Polish foreign minister said that the largest EU countries are ready to provide financial and military assistance to Ukraine should the US cut its support under the new administration headed by Donald Trump.

Support UP or become our patron!