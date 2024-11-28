All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers

Oleksandr BulavaThursday, 28 November 2024, 20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
Parviz Nasibov. Stock photo: Getty Images

United World Wrestling (UWW) has released its ranking of the best Greco-Roman wrestlers for 2024.

Source: UWW

Details: Two Ukrainians, Parviz Nasibov (67 kg) and Zhan Beleniuk (87 kg), are among the top three in their respective weight categories.

Advertisement:

The ranking was based on results from the Olympic Games, World Championships, Continental Championships and ranking tournaments.

Nasibov won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, a bronze medal at the European Championship, and took first place at the prestigious Zagreb Open ranking tournament.

Meanwhile, Zhan Beleniuk earned bronze medals at both the European Championship and the Olympics. After the Games in Paris, he announced his retirement from professional sports.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
sport
"I did it again!": Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska sets another freediving world record – video
Ukrainian athlete Hrytsenko wins gold at World Junior Diving Championship
Ukraine's Bochek wins bronze at 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: