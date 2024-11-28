Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers

United World Wrestling (UWW) has released its ranking of the best Greco-Roman wrestlers for 2024.

Source: UWW

Details: Two Ukrainians, Parviz Nasibov (67 kg) and Zhan Beleniuk (87 kg), are among the top three in their respective weight categories.

The ranking was based on results from the Olympic Games, World Championships, Continental Championships and ranking tournaments.

Nasibov won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, a bronze medal at the European Championship, and took first place at the prestigious Zagreb Open ranking tournament.

Meanwhile, Zhan Beleniuk earned bronze medals at both the European Championship and the Olympics. After the Games in Paris, he announced his retirement from professional sports.

