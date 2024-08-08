Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov has fought his final match at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Nasibov, who competes in the 67 kg weight category, lost in the final to Esmaeili Leivesi from Iran.

Parviz gained the first lead by earning 2 points at the beginning of the bout. Later, Esmaeili got a takedown, which the Ukrainian, unfortunately, failed to implement. The first bout ended with Nasibov leading 3-0, but at the start of the second period, Leivesi first made a quick attack and then got a point for the Ukrainian wrestler's passivity, levelling the score.

Approaching the middle of the period, the Ukrainian executed a throw, but this allowed the Iranian to secure a counter, evening the score at 5-5. In the bout's final moments, the Iranian wrestler secured a decisive point and held the lead until the end. Parviz, unable to mount a comeback, finished the fight with a silver medal.

Background:

On his way to the silver medal, the Ukrainian wrestler won two strong-willed victories over Serbia's Mate Nemeš and Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Ismailov and defeated Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov in the semi-finals.

Notably, this is the second silver medal in Nasibov's career, the first being won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, this Olympic final was the second in his career. Interestingly, Parviz lost in the final three years ago to another Iranian, Mohammad Reza Geraei.

Ukraine is also represented in Greco-Roman wrestling by Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Zhan Beleniuk, who will also fight in the semi-finals but in the 87 kg weight category.

At present, Ukraine's medal haul at Paris 2024 comprises eight medals: two golds, three silvers and three bronzes.

