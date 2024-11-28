Georgian president joins anti-government protest

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili joined protesters in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi after protests erupted following the government’s decision to "suspend" EU accession talks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Echo Kavkaza (Echo of the Caucasus)

Details: Zourabichvili, who had previously expressed support for anti-government protests without participating directly, was welcomed by demonstrators with applause and chants of "Salome, Salome".

Quote: "Today I have addressed the public about who should join us. I stand with the people. Resistance begins now and will not end until new elections are held. I am here with the people and I will be where I can, always."

Zourabichvili then went on to Freedom Square, where riot police have been deployed, to speak with security forces.

Background:

Protests in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities erupted following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that the country would suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028.

Georgia’s commitment to European integration is enshrined in the constitution, with EU membership supported by approximately 80% of the population, according to various polls.

Kobakhidze’s announcement came after the Georgian government adopted controversial laws which have been criticised by the EU and US as undermining democracy, leading them to reassess their relations with Tbilisi.

