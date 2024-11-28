All Sections
Georgian president joins anti-government protest

Oleh PavliukThursday, 28 November 2024, 22:34
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili. Stock photo: Getty Images

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili joined protesters in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi after protests erupted following the government’s decision to "suspend" EU accession talks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Echo Kavkaza (Echo of the Caucasus)

Details: Zourabichvili, who had previously expressed support for anti-government protests without participating directly, was welcomed by demonstrators with applause and chants of "Salome, Salome".

Quote: "Today I have addressed the public about who should join us. I stand with the people. Resistance begins now and will not end until new elections are held. I am here with the people and I will be where I can, always." 

Zourabichvili then went on to Freedom Square, where riot police have been deployed, to speak with security forces.

Background:

  • Protests in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities erupted following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that the country would suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028.
  • Georgia’s commitment to European integration is enshrined in the constitution, with EU membership supported by approximately 80% of the population, according to various polls.
  • Kobakhidze’s announcement came after the Georgian government adopted controversial laws which have been criticised by the EU and US as undermining democracy, leading them to reassess their relations with Tbilisi.

