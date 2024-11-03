All Sections
Russia claims drone attacks on three oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 07:32
Stock Photo: Ukroboronprom

Russia has claimed it has destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones, 16 of which, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry, attacked Rostov Oblast.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence said that its air defence forces had allegedly destroyed "19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles": 16 UAVs over the territory of Rostov Oblast, two over Belgorod Oblast, and one over Volgograd Oblast.

