Russia claims drone attacks on three oblasts

Russia has claimed it has destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones, 16 of which, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry, attacked Rostov Oblast.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence said that its air defence forces had allegedly destroyed "19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles": 16 UAVs over the territory of Rostov Oblast, two over Belgorod Oblast, and one over Volgograd Oblast.

