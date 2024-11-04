Ukraine's defence forces regain positions in Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Monday, 4 November 2024, 03:56
The DeepState analytical project has reported that Ukraine's defence forces have regained positions in the village of Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces have regained positions in Druzhba."
Advertisement:
Details: The report also mentioned that the Russians had advanced near the settlements of Maksymivka, Yasna Poliana, Bohoiavlenka and Kreminna Balka in Donetsk Oblast.
For reference: The village of Druzhba is located approximately six km from Toretsk, connected by a local road.
According to the 2001 census, the village had a population of 1,860 people.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!