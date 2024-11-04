Ukraine's defence forces regain positions in Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project has reported that Ukraine's defence forces have regained positions in the village of Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces have regained positions in Druzhba."

Advertisement:

Details: The report also mentioned that the Russians had advanced near the settlements of Maksymivka, Yasna Poliana, Bohoiavlenka and Kreminna Balka in Donetsk Oblast.

For reference: The village of Druzhba is located approximately six km from Toretsk, connected by a local road.

According to the 2001 census, the village had a population of 1,860 people.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!