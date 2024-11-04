Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who was re-elected for a second term, has said that her country had been attacked in an unprecedented way during the elections.
Source: European Pravda, citing Sandu's statement at her campaign headquarters
Quote from the president: "Moldova has been subjected to one of the most unprecedented attacks in the history of Europe: dirty money, illegal vote buying, interference of criminal groups in the electoral process, spreading hatred and fear in our society. But our people have united, and citizens have won."
Details: Sandu also addressed voters in Russian, saying she heard the voices of those who supported her and those who voted for her rival, the pro-Russian Socialist Party candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo. Sandu promised to be president for all.
"No one will lose in our choice of a decent future. We may hold different points of view and speak different languages, but we all want peace, mutual understanding and a decent life for our children. This is my main goal for Moldova in the coming years. We need to unite our society," Sandu said in Russian.
Background:
- Sandu was re-elected to a second term by more than 10 percentage points over Stoianoglo.
- She won mainly due to strong support from the diaspora. The vote count inside Moldova confirmed that Stoianoglo would have won if the foreign voters had not been counted.
- On election day, 3 November, Sandu accused Russia of massive interference in the second round.
