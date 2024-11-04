Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

The incumbent President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has emerged victorious in the second round of the presidential election.

Source: data from Moldova's Central Election Commission; European Pravda

Details: Almost 930,000 voters, or 55.33% of those who took part in the vote, cast their votes for Maia Sandu.

More than 750,000 Moldovans, or 44.67%, voted for her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, the candidate from the pro-Russian Party of Socialists.

After Sandu’s victory in the elections, the pro-Russian former president of Moldova and leader of the Party of Socialists, Igor Dodon, called her "the president of the diaspora". Notably, over 80% of voters cast ballots for Maia Sandu at polling stations abroad.

Background: After winning the election, Sandu reported an "unprecedented attack" on Moldova, referring to numerous cases of bribery and interference during the election campaign.

