German foreign minister announces €200 million in winter aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the allocation of €200 million in additional winter aid to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv on Monday, 4 November.

Details: Baerbock emphasised that Ukraine is in need of further aid as it approaches the third winter of the full-scale Russian invasion and faces continuing Russian attacks on its infrastructure.

The €200 million will be used to increase the German Foreign Office's emergency humanitarian aid to heat homes near the front line and to "provide Ukrainians with basic necessities such as blankets or warm winter coats to protect them from freezing temperatures," Baerbock said.

DPA clarified that this additional aid is not support for the energy sector, but is being allocated as part of emergency measures to help Ukrainians during the winter.

Together with the announced €200 million, total German funding from humanitarian aid funds, including for humanitarian mine clearance, now amounts to €390 million in 2024.

Background:

Annalena Baerbock arrived on Monday as part of her eighth solidarity visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

During the visit, the German foreign minister learned more about the use of German-supplied Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

